The 11th edition of the 2018 Total Women AFCON will kick off in Ghana on Saturday November 17, 2018. The compe tition brings together eight teams on the continent. The national women's football team, the Indomitable Lio nesses, will be participating in the competition. Two days to the start of the competition, Cameroon Tribune will give a presentation of the different participating teams as well their strengths and weaknesses.
Cameroon: Teams Set for Competition
Cameroon
The team will be seeking to win the trophy for the first time after coming close on three editions. Read more »
Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.