Cameroon: Indomitable Lionesses Upbeat

The national women's football team is ready for the competition. The vice champions of Africa are leaving no stone unturned in order to finish on top of Africa.

The Lionesses are in Accra Ghana where they are making last minute preparations ahead of the kick off on Satur day November 17, 2018. Prior to their departure the Lionesses had an acclimatisation camp in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Abidjan camp was the last for the team before the competition. During their training in Abidjan the Lionesses beat the Shepolopolo of Zambia 7-0 on November 12, 2018 in Abidjan. Grace Ngock Yango scored the first goal for Cameroon at the 11th minute.

While Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Nchout Adjara and Mikaela Abam scored the brace for Cameroon. The victory instilled hope for the team as they are working hard to correct the mistakes of 2016 and grab the trophy. The team has one of the best attacks of all the eight teams participating in the tournament.

Coach Ndoko Joseph will be counting on top strikers like Gaelle Enganamouit, former African best player; Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Raissa Feudjio, and Ajara Nchout .

Cameroon will play against Mali on November 17, 2018 before facing Algeria three days later. The Indomitable Lionesses will clash against the Black Queens of Ghana on November 23, 2018.