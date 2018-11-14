Cameroon/Ghana: Ghana - Black Queens Target First Title

The team will be seeking to win the trophy for the first time after coming close on three editions.

The Black Queens of Ghana will be based in Accra. That is normal as they are the host country. The Black Queens are a team to watch in the competition given their potential. The Black Queens will be seeking to win the trophy for the first time after coming close on three occasions in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

In the last edition in 2016 in Cameroon, the Black Queens of Ghana finished third. From all indications, they are leaving nothing to chance to grab the prestigious trophy.

As part of preparations for the WAFCON the Black Queens beat the Banyana Banyana of South Africa 1-0 in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 12, 2018.

From the victory, the Black Queens have once more boosted their confidence ahead of the kick off. In other international friendlies, the Black Queens lost 2-3 to Zambia in Lusaka and drew 1-1 with Kenya in Kenya.

Coach Bashir Hayford will be counting on talented players like Samira Suleman, Elizabeth Ado and Philicity Asuako, among others. Of the four teams in the group, Ghana holds the best World Cup record with three appearances (1999, 2003 and 2007).

The Black Queens will play the opening match of the competition on November 17, 2018 when they take on Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ghana will play Mali three days later before wrapping up their group campaign against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on November 23, 2018 in Accra.