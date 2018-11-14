Liberia: Alfalit Dedicates Computer Lab At Tailor Ta United Methodist School

An instructor boots a computer for first time students.

The official dedication of a rural computer laboratory that hosts 20 desktop computers with support from Alfalit International Liberia was on November 8, 2018, held at Tailor Ta United Methodist School (TTUMS) in Bong County.

Alfalit International Liberia's Executive Director Reverend Emmanuel J. Giddings, said the computer laboratory project came about when Alfalit International president Dr. Joseph Milton and staff visited the school in their adult literacy organization outreach activity in rural Liberia.

He told the gathering that Dr. Milton and team were touched as a result of the appeal made by the students for computers as part of their quest to be at the same level with other students in the country.

Rev. Giddings then called on the administration and the students to use the computers to be part of the global community.

During the construction period, Rev. Giddings raised the issue of maintenance of the computer laboratory.

Rev. Giddings, however, expressed delight about the engagement of the Department of General Education and Ministry of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (LACUMC).

He underscored the need for regular supervision and monitoring of the use of the Computer Lab, and stressed that the computers must always be kept clean and accessible to the students.

Students of TTUMS Give a Standing ovation to staff of Alfalit International Liberia at Dedication of Computer Lab in Bong County

Earlier, the National Program Supervisor of the Liberia Ghana Missions, George S. Stewart, disclosed that the computer laboratory construction encountered some delays due primarily to Ebola outbreak in the country in 2014.

Mr. Stewart said the Ebola outbreak affected the mobilization of materials and the movement of staff to carry out the construction work of the annex that now hosts the computer laboratory.

He also thanked the staff and teachers of TTUMS for their support and cooperation during and after the construction of the laboratory.

Madam Helen Roberts Evans, Associate Director for Supervision, Department of General Education at the Ministry of the United Methodist Church, promised to pay regular visits to the computer laboratory in particular and to the school in general.

She urged the students to take interest in their lessons so that they may be able to transform their lives as useful citizens of the country.

Pastor Henry Cooper extended gratitude to the leaders and staff of Alfalit International for the computer laboratory.

Pastor Cooper assured the donors that the computer facility will be properly managed, and praised the overseas donors for empowering rural Liberian students and teachers in that part of Bong County.

Parents of the students appreciated donors for the Computer Lab, and extended special gratitude for what they described as a golden opportunity that will cherish in the years to come.

Elders of Tailor Ta told the heads and staff of Alfalit International Liberia that the computer laboratory provided for the the students will strengthen their learning capacity.

Edwin M. Fayia, III