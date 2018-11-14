Liberia/Zimbabwe: Kojo Names 20-Man Squad for Zimbabwe Clash

The 20-man squad was confirmed by the Liberia Football Association on Tuesday, November 13, few hours after the Lone Star climaxed their morning training session at the SKD sports complex. (Photo: Anthony Kokoi)

National football team head coach Thomas Kojo along with his technical staff has named a 20 member squad to face Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 18, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The Lone Star will be going for a win against the Warriors to keep their hope of CAF2019 qualification alive. The 20-man squad which comprises of both local and foreign players, was confirmed by the Liberia Football Association yesterday, November 13, few hours after the Lone Star climaxed their morning training session at the SKD Sports Complex.

Unfortunately, Norwegian-based striker Sam Johnson will not form part of the team after he was ruled out due to injury. Striker Johnson, who scored Lone Star's lone goal against Congo Brazzaville in their 3-1 loss, was replaced by Barrack Young Controllers forward Fallah Sheriff. LISCR FC goalkeeper Tommy Songo was dropped from the squad and replaced by Barrack Young Controllers' goalkeeper Ishaka Jalloh.

Newcastle United Under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare is expected to make his debut for the national team after he was included as one of the foreign-based players.

Sangare, who was invited for the previous matches, could not play for the national team due to work permit issue. However, Sunday's match could see the 19-year-old making his debut after sorting out his work permit issue.

Goalkeepers named in the team are Boison Wynney de Souza, Ashley Williams and Ishaka Jalloh.

Defenders include Teah Dennis, Joel Johnson Alajarin, Alvin Maccornel, Kemoh Sidiki Kamara, Aloysius Snosie Simujla and Eugene Swen.

The midfielders are Anthony Snoti Laffor, Murphy Oscar Dorley, Tonia Tisdell, Sylvanus C. Nimely, Mohammed Sangare, Allen Njie David Tweh and Fallah Sheriff.

The strikers are William Jerbo, Kpah Sean Sherman and Sam Kollie.

Lone Star are at the bottom of Group G after collecting four points out of four games, while the Warriors are atop of the group with eight points out of four games.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi