Liberia: Rep. Joe Breaks Ground for Us$1.2m Buchanan Fairground Road Construction

The pavement of the 1.5-kilometer road valued at US$1.2 million, targeting the Fairground route in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, will shortly commence.

The road pavement became necessary following the groundbreaking ceremony spearheaded by the county's district #3 Representative Mathew Joe, on Saturday, November 10.

Rep. Joe informed the gathering, which included Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, that he was glad that one of his major campaign promises was being fulfilled. "During the 2017 elections, I made a promise to the people of my district that when the CDC-led government -- the party to which I belong -- shall have won the election, the Fairground Road would be paved," the lawmaker reminded the gathering.

"Those who did not, believe me, argued that it was impossible to accomplish this project," Rep. Joe maintained

According to the lawmaker, he challenged the "odds and today we are all gathered here to break ground for the construction of the 1.5 kilometer Fairground Road with concrete through my instrumentality."

In his campaign promises, the lawmaker said he was going to establish a District Development Council which he says he has fulfilled.

According to him, he promised to purchase a bus for students worth $US 85,000, which again he did.

"I promised a micro-loan of LD$3m which disbursement is still pending,|" the lawmaker emphasized.

He further said if the road is completed, it would put his campaign deliverables at 85%. "I hope to accomplish all my campaign deliverables within two years," he said.

In separate remarks, VP Howard Taylor and Speaker Bhofal Chambers commended the lawmaker for joining President George Weah's promise to pave all feeder roads throughout the country.

They also promised to help pave other roads in Grand Bassa County to provide easy access for the movement of people in the county.

Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan expressed appreciation to the lawmaker who is also the chairman of the House's Committee on Public Works and Rural Development for the cooperation between the Ministry and his committee.

Minister Nyenpan said the Fairground Road is 1.5 kilometers and it cost $US1.2 million.

The Minister and the contractor agreed that the road would get completed within six months.

