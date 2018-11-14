Liberia/Zimbabwe: Senegalese Referee to Handle Liberia Vs Zimbabwe

Ndiaye will be assisted by Djibril Camara and El Hadji Malick Samba, who are also from Senegal, as Assistant Referees one and two respectively.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye will take charge of Liberia versus Zimbabwe encounter as the center referee in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed.

Lone Star will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 18, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville. The match will kickoff at 4:00 PM.

According to CAF, Ndiaye will be assisted by Djibril Camara and El Hadji Malick Samba, who are also from Senegal, as Assistant Referees one and two, respectively.

Alioune Sow Sandigui was assigned as the 4th official. The Senegalese referee along with his two assistants recently officiated an African Champions League semi-final match between Primeiro de Augosto of Angola and Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia at the Estádio 11 De Novembro in Angola on October 2, 2018. Meanwhile, Tadeo Nsue Onva of Equatorial Guinea has been assigned as Match Commissioner.

According to the Liberia Football Association, the match officials will be arriving in the country on Wednesday, November 14.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi