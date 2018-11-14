Malawi: Communities Invade Mchinji Forest Reserve in Search for Edible Caterpillars

Mchinji, November, 14 2018: Mchinji District Forestry officials have expressed concern with communities surrounding Mchinji Forest Reserve who are reported to be cutting down trees wantonly in the reserve in order to pick edible caterpillars.

District Forestry Officer (DFO), Harold Kanthenga said on Tuesday that the community members specifically target Cordyla African (Mtondo) trees which host the edible caterpillars popularly known in vernacular language as matondo.

He said November is a peak season for matondo which are sold within the district as well as in Chipata Market in Zambia.

"This morning (Tuesday), the Forestry Patrol Team has arrested nine people, including four women, who were found cutting down trees in the Forest Reserve," Kanthenga said.

He said the suspects included a village headman who, he said, should have been exemplary to his subjects on protecting the forest reserve.

Kanthenga said the department is carrying out a sensitisation campaign in communities around the reserve and is deploying patrol teams at least three times a week to protect the reserve from the caterpillar collectors.

"People are, however, do not relent cutting down the Mtondo trees because selling matondo is a lucrative business here as well as in Chipata Market in Zambia," Kanthenga said.

He said the suspects were convicted and fined K10, 000 each.