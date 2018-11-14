Malawi: Unicef Courts Malawi's Youth in 'Generation Unlimited'

Lilongwe — Malawi could be the first country to localize 'Generation unlimited', a UNICEF initiative aimed at empowering youth through education and skills training opportunities.

The initiative resonates with Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development's Action for Adolescents (A4A) project which aims at empowering youth through skills training among other opportunities so that they effectively contribute to development.

Speaking Tuesday in Lilongwe during the handover of four Twin cab Toyota Hilux vehicles to the ministry, UNICEF's Chief of Education and Adolescents, Kimanzi Muthengi observed that A4A project activities are tangible in the country and in harmony with UNICEF's 'Generation Unlimited' initiative.

Generation Unlimited is a new commitment of the United Nations (UN) to work with and for the young people. The initiative forms part of the UN Secretary General's Youth 2030 Strategy.

Through the new initiative, which was launched on October 3, 2018, European Union (EU) partners with UNICEF for quality education and training for the young people.

According to Muthengi, A4A project just like Generation Unlimited initiative, gives opportunities to the youth including those out of school, for education and skills training among other efforts, to empower them.

He, therefore, said Malawi could be the first country in the world to domesticate the global initiative through the youth-related activities A4A project is implementing across the country.

Speaking on the four vehicles UNICEF donated to the ministry's Youth Department, Muthengi said his organisation has been saving money to buy vehicles that could assist in coordinating youth activities in the country.

The portfolio's Minister, Grace Chiumia who received the four vehicles on behalf of her ministry, seized the opportunity to challenge the youth to redirect their efforts towards the country's development.

"It is time the youth focused on development by using their energy and time in productive activities that would develop the country," appealed Chiumia.

She said on its part, government would like to see the country's youth at their best by assisting them to realise their potential through skills training, to develop the nation.

Commenting on the donated vehicles, the Chiumia described transport as vital in coordinating activities of the youth in the ministry.

"It gives me pleasure to receive a donation of four (4) vehicles donated to the Ministry, especially the Department of Youth, to strengthen coordination of the youth programmes in the districts," she said, pledging to continue working with UNICEF and ensuring the vehicles are used for the intended purpose.

The four donated vehicles are an addition to 14 other vehicles UNICEF has provided to the ministry in the past two years. The four vehicles handed over to the ministry will go to Chitipa, Machinga, Mangochi and Mulanje districts.