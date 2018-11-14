Malawi: Blantyre Youth to Benefit From Forest Restoration Program

Blantyre — Pic sourced from internet

Youth in Blantyre district will soon benefit from the K5 billion Malawi Forest Restoration Program under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining which will run for a period of five years.

Blantyre District Forestry Officer, Godfrey Kanyerere said on Monday during an extraordinary full council meeting in the district that the program aims at empowering the youth to take part in caring for the country's natural resources, including forests.

"The program targets the youth who have completely nothing to do and will be identified through the already existing youth clubs. The program targets to plant both natural and exotic type of trees," said Kanyerere.

Kanyerere added that the program targets bare mountains, river banks and forests and that there will be follow-ups on how the work will be carried out.

On his part, Blantyre District Youth Officer, Baldwin Mkumbadzala observed that the program would use already existing groups, whereby the office would strategize on how many youths to work per hectare.

"There is still need for the youth and more groups need to be eganged. We will work with councilors, members of parliament and chiefs to help us in establishing these clubs, apart from the already existing clubs," Mkumbadzala said.

The Malawi Forest Restoration Program incorporates works such as land preparation, digging of holes, actual tree planting and creation of fire breaks, among others.

Blantyre district has a target of 1100 hectares in the mountains of Chipalanje, Mpemba, Soche, Michiru and Lirangwe River, among others.

The program is being implemented in all the 28 districts and four major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.