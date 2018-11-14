Nigeria: Just in - Another 116 Nigerians Return From Libya

Lagos — A fresh batch of 116 Nigerians have arrived Lagos from Libya in the early hours of today.

Their return was in continuation of the massive repatriation of stranded Nigerians from Libya through the joint effort of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)/European Union (EU) and the Nigerian government.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees alongside other officials of the Federal Government at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The returnees were 53 females and 63 males comprising 46 female adults, two female children and five female infants as well as 56 male adults, six male children and eigh male infants.

They arrived aboard a chartered Al Buraq Airlines with flight number UZ 489 which touched down at around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday.

While receiving the Assisted Voluntary Returnees who had tried to proceed to Europe enroute Libya, the Acting Coordinator, NEMA South West Zone, Mr Segun Afolayan advised them to discourage irregular migration.

Afolayan noted that migration is a fundamental right of every human being but when a man embarks on irregular journey violating the laws of other nations by not following the regular means of migration, the country of destination may apply the nation's laws to handle such.

To end this exposure of such irregular migration, the Acting Zonal Coordinator revealed that Nigerians who wish to migrate can now visit the Migrant Resource Centre opened by IOM in conjunction with the Federal Government.

The Centres are located at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment offices at Benin, Lagos and Abuja.

He said, "The Centres are open to all Nigerians who wish to travel outside the country. They can access detailed information on their intended country of destination."