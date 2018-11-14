Nigeria/Ghana: Nigeria's Flying Eagles to Face Ghana, Benin in Wafu Tournament

Nigeria's national under-20 side will face their counterparts from Ghana, Niger Republic and Benin Republic in Group B of the WAFU Under-20 Cup Tournament, an official said on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is billed for Lome, the capital of Togo from December 6 to December 16.

Organisers have put the competition together as a major preparatory programme for the sub-region's five teams which have qualified to participate at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations finals.

The competition is holding in Tanzania from February 2 to February 17.

Seven-time champions Nigeria, alongside Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Niger Republic will take part in the 11-day tournament in Lome.

The five countries will be joined in Tanzania by Burundi, Angola and the host nation.

The Flying Eagles come up against the Young Squirrels of Benin in their first match of the tournament on December 7.

This is before matches against Junior Mena of Niger Republic (Dec. 9) and Ghana's Black Satellites (Dec. 12).

The eight-nation tournament will see hosts Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Senegal contending in Group A.

Matches have been scheduled for the Stade Municipal and the Stade JCA, both in Lome.

Togo and Cote d'Ivoire will battle it out in the opening match on Dec. 6, hours before Senegal confront Burkina Faso.

Both matches will come up at the Stade Municipal, which is also venue for the final match on December 16.

