Nigeria: 116 Nigerians Voluntarily Return From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) alongside other officials of the Federal Government have received a new batch of 116 returnees at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

The returnees arrived at around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday aboard a chartered Al Buraq Airlines with flight number UZ 489.

The Acting Coordinator, NEMA South West Zone, Segun Afolayan, who received the returnees advised Nigerians who intend to travel to visit immigration centres located at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment offices at Benin, Lagos and Abuja to access information about their destinations.

"Centres are open to all Nigerians who wish to travel outside the country. They can access detailed information on their intended country of destination," Afolayan said

He also stated that migration is a fundamental right of every human being but Nigerians should stop violating the laws of other nations by not following the regular means of migration.

The returnees were 53 females and 63 males comprising two female children and five female infants as well as six male children and eight male infants

Their return was in continuation of the massive repatriation of stranded Nigerians from Libya through the joint effort of the IOM and the Nigeria government.