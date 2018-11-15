Nigeria: I Will Fight to Ensure Buhari Leaves Office in 2019, Says Atiku

Enugu — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to sustain the struggle till President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office next year.

He disclosed this on Wednesday at a gathering of elders and leaders of thought in Igboland in Enugu.

Atiku said whether he eventually becomes president or not, he must fight to see that Buhari does not remain the president of Nigeria.

"I'll fight to the last to make sure that Buhari goes, whether I am president or not, Buhari must go," he vowed.

Atiku bemoaned the fact that under the Buhari-led government, Nigeria has become divided.

"The nation has never seen this level of disunity, even during the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War," he said.

Emphasising on his sense of patriotism, Atiku said that his children schooled abroad but he brought all of them back, saying that he is committed to rebuilding Nigeria from the present quagmire. He added that he will stay in Nigeria to ensure that things work well.

Atiku, who replied to questions asked by the Igbo highest socio-cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership as represented by its President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said that restructuring which is central to the mind of the Igbos is a foregone conclusion because he would never renege on restructuring.

Urging all to troupe out to vote to achieve the objective, Atiku said: "As far as I am concerned, the issue of restructuring is settled. I believe in restructuring because I am a product of a structured Nigeria."

He promised to revive the coal industry in Enugu which not only would improve power supply but would create employment.

Also, he promised to put the Enugu International Airport in proper shape to make it befitting of an international airport.

Corroborating Atiku's promise of restructuring Nigeria, his national campaign manager and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said that Atiku has what it takes to retool Nigeria.

"Atiku is a man of the moment. He will unite Nigeria. He is a Nigerian and he will do well for Nigeria. He is the man that can do it because he has what it takes," he said.

Also speaking, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus lamented the waste of human lives in Nigeria since APC took over government in 2015.