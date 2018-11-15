Kenya: Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Dumps Mugo Wa Wairimu, Cites Backlash From Women

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has refused to hold brief for suspected quack doctor James Mugo Ndicho aka Mugo Wa Wairimu in court, suggesting it would be a 'curse'.

"Being a man with a daughter," Ombetta told journalists at Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday. "I do not want to be involved in this matter. I have (previously) managed to get him out on previous matters but now I have decided this matter is a little bit murky."

BACKLASH

Ombeta also suggested he feared backlash from Kenyans on social media, especially women, considering Mugo wa Wairimu's criminal record.

"I tend to also think the energy that I will receive is negative especially from ladies and women," he said.

This development is certainly a big blow to Mugo wa Wairimu who is set to be charged with illegally operating a clinic and sedating patients so as to take advantage of them.

Ombeta boasts an expansive client list including the Ngirita family, Joe Irungu aka Joe Jowie and Migori governor Okoth Obado.

A recent investigative expose by NTV also appeared to show the quack consuming banned substances while at his 'clinic'.

Mugo wa Wairimu was arrested in Gachie, Kiambu County on Tuesday evening after being on the run for two weeks.

He was nabbed by flying squad officers who had been trailing him for the better part of the day.

It was reported he was hiding in a relative's house.

He was taken to court in Milimani amid tight security.