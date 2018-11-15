Rwanda/Kenya: Muzerwa Joins Kenyan Side Tusker

AMINI Muzerwa has completed his move to Kenya Premier League side Tusker FC following his release from Police FC in September.

The former Police and AS Kigali forward penned a two-year contract with Tusker on Tuesday, a deal that will see him feature for the 11-time Kenyan champions until the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Muzerwa was part of the Amavubi team that finished second at the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge in Ethiopia.

Speaking to Times Sport from Nairobi in a telephone interview on Wednesday, Muzerwa confirmed his signing and excitedly noted that he looked forward to enjoying what Kenyan football has to offer.

"I had been in trials with the club for almost two weeks, the technical team was impressed and they offered me a two-year contract. I look forward to adapting quickly and helping the team to win titles," said Muzerwa.

He becomes the fourth Rwandan to join a Kenyan side in the last five months after Justin Mico and Soter Kayumba who were signed at Sofapaka, and Gabriel Mugabo who recently moved to KCB FC.

The quartet found Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge in the Kenyan capital. The Amavubi assistant captain plies his trade with 17-time champions Gor Mahia, since February 2016.

The 2018-19 Kenyan topflight league will start on December 8.