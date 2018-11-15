Rwanda: Handball Body to Introduce U15 Talent Search Competition

As part of their talent search programme, Rwanda handball federation (Ferwahand) has pledged to establish an Under-15 schools competition.

Theogene Utabarutse, Ferwahand president, has revealed that the initiative will start next year as the local handball governing body moves to implement its five-year talent development agenda.

"Having different age level competitions will facilitate the exercise to identify untapped talents across the country, and give them special attention. I would say such platforms should have been there since long time ago, but it's never too late," Utabarutse said.

The competition will be organised in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Culture.

The top 50 youngsters in both - boys and girls - categories will be invited for a training camp during holidays so that the best can be selected to join the national youth teams.

Gorilla, Gitwaba win inaugural U17 tourney

The announcement to set up the U15 tournament follows the closure of the inaugural U17 competition, which concluded Sunday at Amahoro Stadium.

Kimisagara-based Gorilla claimed the title in the boys' category after overcoming ES Kigali in a nail-biting final that ended 23-19, while GS Gitwaba lifted the ladies' title following a 19-14 victory over Nyinawimana in the final.

The countrywide competition drew over 60 schools and youth centres.