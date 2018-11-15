Nigeria: Mining - Govt Installs Earthquake Detecting Equipment

Abuja — In a move to end the incessant earth tremor panic attacks experienced amongst the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and its environs, the federal government has installed an earth tremor detecting machine.

Government noted that the decision to acquire the seismometer detecting equipment was part of the recommendations of the Earth Tremor Committee.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari, disclosed this while launching the equipment in Abuja.

He stated that recent experience by residents evoked a lot of anxiety, especially among those living around Mpape and Maitama, but it also accelerated the robust plan by government to establish the necessary geoscientific infrastructure to monitor and mitigate all aspects of both natural and anthropogenic hazards.

According to him, "Indeed, the federal government has since set up an inter-ministerial committee to fashion out a common front in tackling the challenge of earth tremors in Nigeria, which has become uncomfortably more frequent than expected.

"Therefore it is my pleasure to commission the NGSA Earthquake monitoring command and control centre at the Agency's HQ, Abuja while expecting the completion of the other three stations within a very short time."

The minister further said: "It is now very clear that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has great interest in the safety of the citizens of this great nation considering the immediate steps taken, following the recent Earth tremors around Abuja which occurred in September and November, 2018.

"The various stakeholders here present; the Ministry of Science and Technology, NEMA, the FCT and University of Ife Seismic team and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency among others have all had meaningful contributions towards understanding the mechanism of what we are faced with in recent times."

Bwari added: "The improvement on the network of seismographic stations across the country. Originally, NGSA designed a six station seismic monitors to be deployed across the country.

"However, following repeated tremors around Abuja, the initial programme of national deployment was adjusted to accommodate seismographic densification of Abuja.

"A 4-station Abuja network has therefore been put in place to have a closer and more effective over sight of the FCT."