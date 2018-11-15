Kenya: Chatthe Back for Season Ender

Jaspreet Chatthe, the 2015 African Rally champion, returns to action at the Multiple Hauliers-sponsored Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday.

Chatthe, who took a short sabbatical from the Kenya National Rally Championship after featuring in the Safari Rally March this year, is seeded number one in the list of 27 crews for the final round of the 2018 season.

"My last rally was the Safari Rally this year in addition to the Nakuru Rally at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately I did not manage to finish both rallies due to technical hitches. I will be happy to do the Guru Nanak rally as it is always special to me because I started my rallying career in 2011 with this rally," Chatthe told Nation Sport.

Chatthe, who won the African Rally Championship title in 2015, will be navigated by familiar Gugu Panesar in a Mitsubishi Lancer10.

Chatthe will be followed in the second place by Manvir Baryan, the reigning African champion driving a Skoda Fabia. In the third place will be Baldev Chager (Mitsubishi Evolution 10), who will be followed by Onkar Rai (Skoda Fabia).

The season-closing event will be flagged off from Stoni Athi Resort at 7:15am. The crews will tackle three competitive stages of which Stoni Athi (58km) and SGR (15km) will be repeated twice.

The designated 3km spectator stage is the shortest and will be done thrice by the drivers.

Provisional starting list:

1. Jaspreet Chatthe/Gugu Panesar (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

2. Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Skoda Fabia)

3. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

4. Onkar Rai/Gavin Laurence (Skoda Fabia)

5. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

6. Eric Bengi/Tuta Mionki (Subaru Impreza)

7. Amaanraj Rai/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

8. Tejveer Rai/Zahir Shah (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

9. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

10. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Nissan Pickup)

11. Ammar Haq/Victor Okundi (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

12. Mahesh Halai/Ketan Halai (Subaru Impreza)

13. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Subaru Impreza)

14. Nikhil Sachania/Alfir Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

15. Sohanjeet Puee/Adnan Din (Subaru Impreza)

16. Asad Khan/Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza)

17. Minesh Rathod/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

18. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

19. Jonathan Somen/Richard Hechle (Ford Escort MK2)

20. Ken Nteere/Edward Ndukui (Subaru Impreza)

21. Gerald Maina/Mwangi Kioni (Subaru Impreza)

22. Rajay Sehmi/Tej Sehmi (Porsche 911)

23. Edward Maina/John Ngugi (Subaru Impreza)

24. Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismael (Ford Escort MK2)

25. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Toyota Sprinter)

26. Evans Kavisi/Absolom (Subaru Impreza)

27. Sarit Shah/Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Corolla)