Kenya: Harambee Stars to Pitch Camp in Europe Ahead of Afcon

Harambee Stars could pitch a three-week camp in Europe before heading to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated for June 15 to July 13 next year should they qualify for the continental showpiece.

The men's national football team is on the brink of breaking a 15-year jinx of featuring in the tournament after amassing seven points in four qualification games.

Kenya tops group "F" with seven points, three ahead of second-placed Ethiopia while four-time champions Ghana are third on three points. The latter two face off in round five of the qualifiers this Sunday in Addis Ababa.

Stars were scheduled to play Sierra Leone this Sunday but the fixture was cancelled by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) due to the West African nation's suspension from all football activities by world football governing body, Fifa, following government interference.

Should Sierra Leone, who have now forfeited three matches be expunged from the qualifiers by Caf, Kenya will seal a direct slot to Cameroon before their final group game away to Ghana March next year.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed on the Sierra Leone situation but that notwithstanding, we've a good squad that will seal qualification right away," Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said.

He added: "In the event we qualify, as a ministry, we've plans to organize a camp in Europe for the team at least for three weeks so that they've ample time to prepare, we don't want to go to Cameroon to participate but to compete."

Stars are already assured of Sh50 million from the government immediately they book their ticket to the 24-team competition.

The money will be shared amongst players and the technical bench according to Echesa.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee, who led Kenya to its last Afcon appearance 14 years ago, has welcomed the move terming it a moral booster for the squad.

"A camp in Europe enhances team cohesion, it also gives the coach enough time to concentrate on assessing his players," said Mulee whose side camped in the United Kingdom before playing Cape Verde in the 2004 Afcon qualifiers.

"I remember we beat Bolton 3-2 and lost to a team in the Northern Ireland but we gained the motivation to beat the hosts (Cape Verde) at home."

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Communications Manager Barry Otieno said the move will better the team's performances.