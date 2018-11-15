Nigeria: Presidency Backs Match Against Corruption

The initiative to mobilise Nigerian youths against the menace of corruption through football and entertainment has been described as a laudable project Nigerians should key into.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mustapha Boss, who stated this while receiving organisers of the 'Match Against Corruption' in his office, yesterday, said any move that will help uproot the menace of corruption in the country will be supported by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

SGF, who was represented by the senior special assistant on political matters to the president in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Gideon Sammani, noted that Nigeria would have been a better place if past administrations did not allow the common wealth of the nation to be looted.

He expressed optimism that the government will support the programme to ensure its success.

"President Buhari administration has done to restore sanity to the governance in the country, investors are now happy to invest in the development of Nigeria," he said.

He commended the organisers for the initiative and wish the youths in the country see the need to kill corruption before it destroy the nation.

Speaking earlier, the chief Co-ordinator and Chief Executive of Canada based OZ Consulting Firm, Abi Goodman, said the resolve to help eliminate the cancerous corruption in the country informed the decision to use football and entertainment to drum support for the anti- corruption position of the present administration.

Abi, said the 'Match Against Corruption' will see international legends taking on the EFCC FC in a football match to kick out corruption.

She said music stars will also be on parade to drum support for the enlightenment programme while a gala night will follow thereafter.

Abi, commended the administration of President Buhari for its bold step in the fight against corruption just as she added that the events billed for the match against corruption is to help create the much needed awareness for the youths on the ills of corruption.