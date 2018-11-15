Tanzania: Deputy Minister Touts Protection of Premature Babies

DEPUTY Minister for Health, Ms Harusi Said Suleiman, has called for maximum protection of premature babies, saying giving birth prematurely is not a curse.

Speaking at a press conference organised as one of the events to mark this year's 'World Prematurity Day,' she said members of the society are not accepting premature babies due to false impression and superstition that it is the family curse.

"We have many people in the world, including Zanzibar who were born prematurely but are now great people in the country and some are even leaders. Therefore when you give birth to premature baby, do not abandon it and the mother should not be abandoned by the husband," Ms Suleiman said.

She asked members of the society and male parents to love pregnant mothers before and after delivery, arguing that studies have proved family relation has great impact on pregnant mother to safe birth giving.

Health experts say stress which may be caused by discrimination or any abuse like beating or abandonment can lead to premature delivery. Other problems that are linked to giving birth prematurely include use of narcotics, cigarettes, diabetes, scare, poor diet and inheritance.

Flanked by paediatricians and local experts in maternal and diseases preventions, the deputy Minister said good relations of both parents including visiting clinics together is important in the health of children, especially premature babies.

Talking on behalf of their colleagues, Dr Ali Omar from the Ministry and Dr Mariam Hemed from UNICEF said premature babies are a global problem and the leading cause of infant mortality.

Dr Omar said, "It is unfortunate that we have no statistics on the level of the problem in the past, but last year (2017) we recorded 3,054 premature babies of which 2,982 were nurture in Kangaroo centres. From January to September this year, premature babies were 1,413."

Premature birth happens between 28 and before 37 weeks of pregnancy and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), premature birth is the leading cause of deaths among children under the age of five worldwide.

Prematurity Day, marked on every November 17, raises awareness of this serious health crisis and without a major push to reduce deaths, countries will hardly attain the global goal, endorsed by 193 countries, to end all preventable newborn and child deaths by 2030.