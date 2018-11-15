Tanzania: Blind Body Pushes for Decent Environment to Curb Sight Impairment

ZANZIBAR National Association of Blind (ZANAB) Secretary, Adil Mohamed, has called on parents and the ministry responsible for education to help minimising blindness by improving environment for children to live.

"Arguably, there has been no effort to ensure children sleep in houses and learn in classrooms that are well ventilated. We see an increase of children with sight problems linked to staying in rooms with dim light," said Mr Mohamed.

Without giving statistics, he said the number of blind people has been increasing, charging that non-communicable diseases mainly diabetes and poor ventilation in classrooms and homes contribute to the problem.

He said, "There are many schools built with just very small openings to allow small light and air and even in homes people construct rooms with poor ventilation. They do so to control burglary and disturbances by passers-by but in actual sense they destroy the eyes of the children without knowing."

Mr Mohamed also has asked parents with children who have all forms of impairment not to hide them at home but take them to school to mingle with others at school.

"Some people/parents hide children with disability particularly with visual impairment and never send them to schools because they are blind. This perception should change and all children regardless of their physical appearance must attend school," Mr Adil said.

He emphasised that when children with disability, even the blind, play with physically abled persons, they cannot pass the disability to others but they enjoy leaning from each other.

"Let parents stop hiding those kids denying them an opportunity to interact with others at learning centres," he said.