Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission On the Lifting of Sanctions Against Eritrea

press release

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the adoption by the United Nations Security Council, yesterday 14 November 2018, of a resolution lifting the sanctions imposed on Eritrea since December 2009.

Yesterday's decision is a further step towards the consolidation of the recent positive developments in the Horn of Africa, marked by an improvement of bilateral relations between the countries of the region, as well as by a renewed determination to promote good neighborliness and foster regional cooperation. These developments are a major contribution to the African Union drive towards silencing the guns by 2020 and advancing continental integration in the context of Agenda 2063 flagship projects.

The Chairperson of the Commission encourages the regional leaders to sustain this momentum, by taking all steps required to address any outstanding issue in their relations and deepening their cooperation in the pursuit of the shared objective of peace and prosperity. The African Union stands ready to assist this process in any way deemed appropriate.