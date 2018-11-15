Uganda: Nurse Forces Pupils to Clean Floor With Tongues

Photo: Global Junior Schoo/Facebook

Global Junior School - Mukono District in Uganda.

Kampala — A nurse at Global Junior School in Mukono District has been suspended after he allegedly flogged and forced six pupils to lick a stained floor clean.

The alleged incident happened on November 2 after the school nurse found some pupils had soiled the floor of the sickbay with milk and wanted them to clean it.

Ms Esther Banyenzaki, a parent of one of the affected children, petitioned Mukono Municipal Council education office on Monday after several days of fruitless attempts to amicably resolve the matter with the school administration.

"I got wind of this [child-abuse] on the evening of November 4 after I sensed that my little daughter was trying to hide something from me while we talked on phone. After much cajoling, she told me what had happened.

"I immediately informed the head teacher, Anthony Katto Ssentongo and sought to meet him to address the matter," Ms Banyenzaki said.

She added: "We made an appointment for November 9 at 4pm. He did not show up for the meeting. I addressed the matter to the deputy head teacher.

She listened to what I had to say and invited another teacher to listen in as well. Four out of the six affected girls, including my daughter, were called in to narrate their ordeal. What they said was more gruesome than I had first imagined."

Ms Banyenzaki later reported the matter to Mukono Municipal Inspector of Schools, Ms Olivia Bulya.

Ms Bulya confirmed receiving the complaint from the parent and said the nurse admitted to the incident.

"I had to send him away from the school indefinitely soon after I heard his harrowing confession on Monday [November 12]," Ms Bulya told Daily Monitor.

She said although she does not have the power to sack a school nurse, it was prudent that he left the school.

"I am going to make recommendations to the principal medical officer to see that he is officially dismissed. The final action will be taken, including determining whether or not he will be banned from ever working as a school nurse or not," Ms Bulya said.

She said one of the girls had some of her teeth broken, while others bore bruises on their bodies, especially the buttocks.

When contacted, Mr Ssentongo declined to comment on the matter.

We could not contact the nurse for a comment since he had already left the school and could not readily establish his whereabouts by press time.