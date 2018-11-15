Kenya: Gor Mahia Players on Strike, Again

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Nairobi News

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr leads a training session at the Parklands Sports Club.

Gor Mahia's preparations for the 2018/2019 Caf Africa Champions League season could be hindered by a financial crisis currently facing the club.

Nairobi News understands a section of the club's first team players is on strike, again.

They are demanding salary arrears for the month of October 2018.

Some players are also claiming unpaid signing bonuses.

"Enough is enough," one of the players who spoke to Nairobi News explained in confidence.

"I believe the management is taking us for granted with endless and empty promises. We need to show them that we need the monies. It is our right."

K'Ogalo players are supposed to be currently preparing for the Champions League preliminary group match against Malawi's Nyasa Bullets that will be played on November 27.

The return leg clash is slated for a week later, in Blantyre.

Strikes, go-slows and sit-ins are seemingly the order of the day at Gor Mahia nowadays, despite the club's successful returns on the pitch.