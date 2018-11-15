South Africa: City of Cape Town Prepares to Dump Thousands of Bottles of Booze

The City of Cape Town is set to dump more than 16 000 bottles of booze as the tourist city prepares for the upcoming festive season.

The City on Wednesday announced that it set aside Thursday morning to dispose of 16 926 bottles of alcohol amounting to nearly 12 000 litres.

The City's law enforcement department is expected to head up the disposal as part of its operational readiness plan for the festive season, which takes effect annually in late November.

The alcohol was confiscated from beaches and other public spaces in the previous financial year and needs to be disposed of to make way for expected confiscations this festive season.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services JP Smith will oversee the operation, the City said in a statement.

Source: News24