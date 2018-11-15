Ghana: Emir of Qatar Lauds President Akufo-Addo for Transforming Ghana's Economy

press release

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his outstanding leadership skills that haS tremendously transformed Ghana's economy over the last 22 months.

According to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy, coupled with the prevailing social indicators, points to a "good example" that should be emulated by other countries on the continent.

"You are governing Ghana well." Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated.

The Emir of Qatar made the commendation when President Akufo-Addo paid a day's reciprocal visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Emir.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressed his confidence in Ghana's conducive investment and business climate and was hopeful of forging a strong relationship with Ghana, stating there are lots of opportunities that we can do together.

The Emir indicated Qatar Investment Authority's - a state-owned holding company that specializes in domestic and foreign investment, readiness is ready to explore opportunities in the energy, tourism, agriculture, security, education, and infrastructural development sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said Qatar will provide military assistance to help fight the scourge of terrorism in countries like Burkina Faso and Mali, which had seemingly made the Sahel, in West Africa, unsecured.

The Emir assured Ghana of Qatar's support in helping to equip her with military accoutrements to deal with the menace.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm reception extended to him during his visit.

Ghana as a sovereign country, will not be dissuaded by anyone from pursuing a relationship with Qatar, he stated adding that "we are determined to have a good relationship with Qatar, we value the relationship, and we will continue with it".

President Akufo-Addo said the preoccupation of his government has been to build a strong economy that will give investors, both domestic and foreign, the confidence to invest in Ghana, and, thereby, improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.

He noted that his Government had embarked on an aggressive public private partnership programme to attract and drive investment into key areas such as the development of the country's infrastructure.

To this end, President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that with solid participation from Qatari, and its private sector, Ghana could develop a modern railway network with strong production center linkages that will connect the country to Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Togo.

The President also talked about several other key areas of investments - roads, water, housing, transport, industry, manufacturing, agriculture, petroleum and gas, and the exploitation of Ghana's mineral wealth that were well structured and needed private sector financing.

He was optimistic that the respective visits to Ghana and Qatar by himself and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will mark the beginning of a fruitful and productive relationship between the two countries, which will inure to the benefit of their peoples.