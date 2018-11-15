Ghana Health Service Staff to Get Second Insurance 2019

press release

The Implementation of a second insurance scheme aside the National Health Insurance Scheme for staff of the Ghana Health Service, (GHS) will start next year, the Director General, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has announced.

According to him a fixed percentage will be deducted from the salaries of the staff for that purpose.

The Director General was addressing a staff durbar at the Tuobodom Heath Cente, one of the health facilities visited in the Brong Ahafo Region by the members of Ghana Health Service Council.

The visit formed part of the scheduled visit by the Council, led by the Chairman, Dr. Yaw Yeboah to some selected health Facilities in the country to know the state of the health system and the challenges affecting the health sector.

Dr. Nsiah Asare said that Council is working very hard to improve on staff promotions and the challenges surrounding them adding that "accommodation is one other challenges the council is working hard to solve. The council is in talks with private Developers to build accommodation at some locations for their staff to rent at an affordable cost".

The Director General pointed out that conflict of interest is eating up the social fiber of the heath sector and therefore urged them to stop using official hours for their personal gains to the detriment of their patients.

He said their visit was to share with staff what the council is doing or intends to do to improve the health sector; acknowledging that the GHS is faced with one major challenge of lack of "patients care' in general and therefore tasked all staff to handle patients with care.

To this end, he said that the Council is making sure that all staff are provided with code of conduct booklet as a guide.

He acknowledged the inadequate staffing position at the CHPS compounds in the country.

Dr. Nsiah Asare assured that the council had taken note of their challenges and will do its best to support the district health to enable it to deliver quality health care to the people.

Earlier, Madam Deborah F. Kupoe who represented the District Chief Executive for Techiman North District listed the health challenges as the lack of vehicle, lack of laboratory equipment, inadequate staff, the need to upgrade the facility to a polyclinic or District hospital as well as accommodation for staff.

The Disease Control Officer, Mr. Kennedy Owusu asked questions about how the second insurance policy will be implemented and also the unfair postings of staff saying it should be made equitable.