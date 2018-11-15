Ghana, Qatar Sign 5 Pacts

press release

Ghana and Qatar have signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of strategic partnerships to deepen the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The MOU's comprise of an "Agreement for the avoidance of Double Taxation and the prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income" - which is to help reduce territorial double taxation of the same income by the two countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Ali Shareef Alamadi, Qatar's Minister for Finance signed on behalf of their respective countries.

The second, "The Regulation of Manpower Employment in the State of Qatar" was initialed by Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway while Uposif Bin Mohammed Al Othman, Minister for Administrative Development and Labour and Social Affairs signed for Qatar.

The third covers the "Abolishing of Visa Requirements for the holders of diplomatic and special passports", and the "Establishment of consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Government of Qatar and the Government of Ghana".

Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs again signed for Ghana while Sultan Bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs signed for his country.

The fifth, the agreement between Qatar Chamber, and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) which was signed by Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankwoso I, President of GNCCI and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber.

These agreements were signed when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid a day's official visit to Qatar, during which he held bilateral talks with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders pledged to deepen the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship that exist between them for the mutual benefit of their peoples.