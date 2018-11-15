Ghana: GJA Refers Blackmail Case to CID

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has referred a blackmail case, involving a reporter of Accra FM, Nana Okyere Gyampa, to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigations.

The reporter is alleged to have "persistently demanded" GHȻ5million from the Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Boakye-Appiah, to "drop' a negative story" against the company.

A statement issued by GJA president, Affail Monney, said the referral of the case to the CID followed preliminary investigations and interrogation of the reporter by the GJA on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Nana Gyampa, according to the statement, admitted during the hearing at the Ghana International Press Centre, that it was unethical for him to demand money from the MD.

It said he, however, did that in WhatsApp messages to the MD, in order to compel him to end alleged malpractices at ECG although, Nana Gyampa could not tell whether he had cross-checked the information he had.

After the interrogation, Nana Gyampa , the statement said, again sent a WhatsApp message to the MD yesterday (Wednesday November 14, 2018) in which he threatened to go ahead to publish damaging stories against the ECG boss as punishment for reporting him to the GJA.

It said, "The association finds the behaviour of Nana Gyampa , before, during and after its investigation as unrepentant, arrogant, reprehensible, unacceptable, mercenary and a clear breach of Article 10 of the GJA Code of Ethics."

The code states that a journalist "does not accept a bribe or any form of inducement to influence the performance of his or her professional duties".

"The CID must, therefore, investigate the case further and allow the law to take its course," the statement said.