Ghana: 115 Suspected Criminals Grabbed in Police Swoop

A total of 115 suspected criminals, including 93 foreigners, have been arrested in separate swoops at Nungua and Kwabenya by the Operational Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 25 and 45, were reported to have been engaged in cyber crimes and prostitution among others.

The exercise, which was led by the Deputy Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwaku Boadu Pepra, was to flush out criminals.

Items retrieved from their hideouts in rented apartments, included 90 assorted computer laptops, dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted mobile phones and drink laced with 'wee'.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations and screening, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said the arrest followed a tip-off about criminal activities at Nungua and Kwabenya.

DSP Tenge said the suspects arrested at Nungua, including 22 females, were believed to be engaged in commercial sexual activities while those at Kwabenya were allegedly engaged in cyber crime in two rented apartments.

"During interrogation, one of the suspects (name withheld) told the police he rented the two apartments three months ago to house 73 suspects, who are his relations," she added.

DSP Tenge said the police was poised to rid the city of criminal activities, to enable people go about their businesses without fear.

She said the Ghana Immigration Service would be contacted to verify the status of the suspected foreigners.

DSP Tenge said the exercise would be sustained to clamp down on criminals, and called to provide reliable information to the police to facility their operations.