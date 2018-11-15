Ghana: Major Mahama Murder Case - Accused Shot Soldier in the Head

Kodjo Nfum, a witness in the trial of the 14 people alleged to have killed Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, yesterday told the Criminal Division "three" of the Accra High Court that one of the accused, Akwasi Asante, shot the late soldier in the head.

Nfum, also known as Ajakoo, 34, who is the fourth prosecution witness, said he saw three others whose names he gave as Yaw Agardey, Daddy and Akwasi Boar hit Major Mahama with cement blocks and sticks.

The witness, a farmer and fuel dealer, told the court presided by Mrs. Mariama Owusu that the soldier pleaded with the alleged murderers for compassion, but they ignored him.

Led in evidence by Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, a principal state attorney, Nfum said that he carried Major Mahama on his motor bicycle when the soldier was chased by his assailants.

He stated that on their way to Denkyira Obuasi, the motor bicycle had an accident and Major Mahama managed to board a tipper truck.

Nfum continued that one of the assailants fired gunshot at the windscreen of the tipper truck.

He said few moments later, the alleged murderers took Mahama off the vehicle and beat him with objects, including sticks.

The witness said Mahama died after he was shot and hit with cement blocks and sticks and the corpse was later conveyed by the police in a plastic sack.

Counsel for accused, Messrs Bernard Shaw, Augustine Obour and Augustine Gyamfi suggested to Nfum at cross-examination that he was not truthful to the court, but the witness said his evidence was unblemished.

Major Mahama was killed at Denkyira Obuasi on May 29, 2017.

He was said to have been lynched during a morning walk that led him to Denkyira Obuasi.

Fourteen persons, including William Baah, a former Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi, are standing trial in connection with the death of the military officer.

They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.