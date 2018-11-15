Ethiopia: Ministry Seizes Millions in Goods

The Ministry of Revenues seized containers filled with clothes, medicine, electronics and motorbikes valued at 15 million Br destined to be smuggled into the country. Additionally, the Ministry found over 11,000 illegal drugs, amounting to 4.8 million Br.

The Ministry also seized other products estimated at 10 million Br that were being imported using diplomatic pouches. The materials include vehicle parts and security cameras that were ordered by the embassy in the capital using diplomatic privileges.

"The Ministry is increasing border security steadily and strict supervision is in place," says Ephrem Mekonnen, Education and communication director of the Ministry.

The Ministry was also able to uncover 8.9 million Br in merchandise in the border town of Moyale that were intended to be smuggled. These items were clothing, medicine, electronic goods and 35 motorbikes.

"As we are getting more leads from the public, we are now able to seize more illegal trading," Ephrem said.