Ethiopia: Hospital Installs Oxygen Machine

Saint Paulos Hospital Millenium Medical College inaugurated an oxygen gas making machine at a cost of 200 million Br.

The machine was installed to collect and distribute oxygen to medical rooms at the hospital.

The new machine has the ability to supply oxygen to 500 patients and a capacity to fill 100 cylinders in a day. The hospital also projects that it will be able to supply oxygen cylinders to the market.

To combact electric power suspension, two generators were installed and a follow-up system on the gas transmission line has been integrated.

Saint Paulos was established in 1969 by the Ethiopian government and a German non-governmental organisation.

The project is a part of the hospital's plan to bolster capacity and improve efficiency.