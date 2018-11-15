Ethiopia: Fed Begins High Level Probe On Corruption Allegations

Police have arrested 63 individuals, 27 of which are suspected of alleged corruption, Berhanu Tsegaye, the attorney general, confirmed at a press briefing broadcast live today.

The entire investigation took five months before the Federal Police began making arrests last Friday.

He also highlighted several of the alleged corruption details he claimed were committed by former senior management members of the state owned Metals & Engineering Corporation (MetEC). In one case, a 37-billion-Br procurement was made without a mandated bidding process, the Attorney General said.

In another case, he alleged that MetEC carried out a local procurement worth 205 billion Br without a bidding process. MetEC also paid multiple times for a single procurement, according to Berhanu.

MetEC was engaged in repeated procurements from single suppliers without competitive bidding, which is against the law, the Attorney General alleged.