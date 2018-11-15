South Africa: Mzansi Super League to Be Broadcast in India, Sub-Continent

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) along with Global Sports Commerce (GSC), the Commercial Right Holder of Mzansi Super League T20 (MSL T20), has on Wednesday announced their partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) for the first ever season of the MSL T20 in India and the sub-continent.

SPN's sports channels SONY SIX , SONY TEN 2 and SONY ESPN will telecast MSL T20 matches, including the playoff and the grand finale on December 16, 2018.

Season 1 of the MSL T20 will also be available on GSC's partner OTT Platform Cricket Gateway on app and website www.cricketgateway.com.

The sports channels of SPN, one of India's premium sports destination, holds the broadcast rights of international cricket in various countries such as Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

See FULL Mzansi Super League fixtures

"We are more than excited to have concluded this partnership with SPN, who will be bringing 28 matches live throughout India and the sub-continent. Our goal has always been to showcase the Mzansi Super League tournament and our South African culture throughout the world, and this is the perfect platform to do that," speaking about the partnership, CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer & Head - Sports Business, SPN, said, "Sony Pictures Networks is heavily invested in expanding its cricket portfolio and growing its sports offerings. We are pleased to announce that we are the official broadcasters of the inaugural edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) Twenty20 (T20) franchise cricket tournament. T20 cricket is an appealing fast-paced format and viewers can look forward to some great cricketing action from marquee players from around the world."

Commenting on the association M.S. Muralidharan, CEO - Global Sports Commerce Pte. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to have SPN, one of India's biggest broadcasters collaborate with us. With its wide market reach in India and sub-continent, this association will ensure that all the Indian-based South Africa Cricket fans will enjoy this league which I'm sure will make history of a kind."

ITW Consulting, leading global sports management company through Global Sports Commerce (GSC), has acquired On-ground Rights, Sponsorships & Innovate production FZE has bagged the global Broadcast Production from Cricket South Africa (CSA) for the Mzansi Super League T20 (MSL T20), and will be official International Commercial and Broadcast partner for the next five years.

The opening clash will see Cape Town Blitz host Tshwane Spartans at Newlands in a Day/Night fixture starting (19:00 SA time) and at 22:30 India Standard Time (IST).

Time difference of games:

19:00 SA time games will start at 22:30 IST

11:00 SA time games will start at 14:30 IST

15:30 SA time games will start at 19:00 IST

14:00 SA time games will start at 17:30 IST

Source: Sport24