Ethiopia: Coffee Trade Up At ECX

The Ethiopia Commodity Exchange traded 25,577tn of coffee, 7,480tn of sesame seeds and 2,165tn of haricot beans for a total value of 2.2 billion Br in October.

Coffee takes the greatest share of the trade volume at 72.6pc and 83.9pc of the total traded value. Compared to last month, coffee transaction volumes increased by 74pc.

From the total production, 66pc of the coffee was exported.

ECX also traded 9,394tn of coffee for domestic consumption, amounting to 402.7 million Br.

The exchange traded 7,480tn of sesame traded for 318.8 million Br, showing increases of 244pc in transaction value and 263pc in volume from the previous month.

Currently, ECX has 347 members and trades nine commodities including the latest entrants, soya beans and chickpeas.