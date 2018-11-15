Uganda: Two Suspects Arrested Over Attacks On Chinese Investors

Kampala — Police have arrested two suspects in the raid on a Chinese company last month after reviewing evidence captured on the factory's CCTV footage.

Mr Emilian Kayima, the Police Spokesperson, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the suspects were sufficiently identified from evidence of the CCTV footage provided by the company. He said the suspects are detained at Mukono Police Station.

"We used our intelligence from the community and the neighbours. We identified and arrested some of the suspects who are already pinned by the video footages," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Chen Fan, the director of CCLE Rubber Company, which was attacked on October 23, was called to the police station to identify the suspects.

"We have seen the same faces on the CCTV camera and I hope they can be dealt with so that the problem stops," Mr Fan said.

Weighing options

Following the growing spate of armed attacks and robberies on their members and factories, which involved loss of life and property, Chinese investors said they were weighing the option of leaving Uganda to invest elsewhere.

On Wednesday last week, the investors met Minister of Internal Affairs Jeje Odongo, Security Minister Elly Tumwine, the Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola, Director General of Internal Security Organisation Kaka Bagyenda, Mr Ronald Kibuule (Mukono North MP) to seek a solution.

In response to the Chinese cry, government promised to provide security guards to ensure safety of the investors and their investments.

During a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zhu Qiang expressed dissatisfaction in the security system for failing to provide a safe atmosphere for the Chinese investors.

President Museveni reassured him that there would be permanent security on Industrial Park areas and factories.

"Some thugs have been attacking Chinese investors but we shall defeat them.

This is temporary, shallow and shall be defeated. There were attacks in Mukono and Mityana; one experienced by the Gayaza Road construction company and the recent one in Zirobwe. The security of Uganda is very good but urban insurgency was not paid attention to. Tell the Government of China that I am personally handling this issue," President Museveni told Mr Zheng.