Malawi: Police Rescue Thyolo Murder Suspect From Mob Justice

Malawi Police in Thyolo swiftly rescued a murder suspect from the jaws of mob justice on Wednesday, as the mob was moving towards him to kill after setting his house ablaze.

Thyolo police officer-in-charge Aubrey Nyirenda said the mob was baying for the blood WysonMosalande who is alleged to have stabbed to death WysonGolondi at a drinking spree, could have been dead had the police not responded quickly.

"They had already set his house ablaze and they were looking for him to kill him but we have managed to rescue him and he is now in police custody awaiting murder charges," saidNyirenda.

Nyirenda said Mosalande, 31, stabbed to death Golondi, 46 after he accidentally spilled Mosalande's K100 beer at a drinking place.

He said Mosalande stabbed Golondi three times in the stomach and died due to loss of blood.

Both Mosalande and Golonde hail from Luka Village in chief Nsabwe'sarea in Thyolo District.