South Africa: Ben Duckett Cannot Wait to Entertain PE Crowd

Port Elizabeth — One of Ben Duckett's birthday presents for 2018 was being drafted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the Mzansi Super League .

"It's pretty special. I feel privileged to have been picked up in the draft and I can't wait to get started with the lads and to try and put in some performances to help us win."

Duckett looks forward to playing with his compatriot Jason Roy in the team.

"It's always nice to play with familiar faces, Jason is one of the most destructive players in the world and (I) can't wait to share the field with him again," he said.

"I've heard it's a pretty special atmosphere at St George's Park and as a new face it will be nice to try and get the crowd on my side. I love playing in front of a good crowd so I can't wait to get started. I played for England under 17 in Port Elizabeth so I can't wait to get out there again," he added.

"I can't wait to play with such big-name players. I'm going to try and pick their brains as much as I can and try to improve as a player."

Duckett and the rest of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants met in Port Elizabeth on the November 12 and went straight into their first practice.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants play their first game against the Jozi Stars on November 17 and their first home match of the season on November 23 against the Durban Heat.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpros or at the St George's Park Ticket Office.

Source: Sport24