Tanzanians Observe Diabetes Day Amid Awful Statistics

TANZANIANS yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Diabetes Day, with statistics on sufferers from the disease casting an appalling image.

Addressing reporters at Mlonganzila Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Executive Director, Professor Lawrence Museru, said nine out of 100 Tanzanians are diabetic.

Prof Museru noted that 6,000 patients were attending diabetes clinic at MNH annually, adding that one in every three adults were suffering from high blood pressure.

He charged that unfortunately most of the victims were unaware of their health status until their health deteriorates.

Prof Museru called on Tanzanians to conduct regular health checkups as diabetes and other related non-communicable diseases had no any immediate identifiable symptoms.

He said the diseases were expensive to treat and are eroding the country's labour force. "When delayed to treat, diabetes and associated non-communicable diseases reaches the chronic stage at which the patient requires intensive medical attention like kidney transplant that goes in hand with renal dialysis at 900,000/- weekly until the transplant is done," he said.

He added that even after the kidney transplant, the patient will still have to rely on some expensive medications for some months before the health gets back to normal.

According to Prof Museru, MNH runs diabetic and other non-communicable diseases free of charge at Mloganzila branch that started on November 12 through 16, with 760 city residents from all walks of life having already benefited from the services.

President of Lions Club of Dar es Salaam Shabbirhusein Khalfan whose organisation partnered with MNH is commemorating the Diabetic Day called for citizens' awareness on the importance of avoiding diabetes and related non-communicable diseases. He said his club is tirelessly striving to help citizens to avoid the critical effects of the disease.

"People must know that diabetes terrifies one's life, apart from causing deaths, it damages large and small blood vessels, lead to heart attack, stroke and problems with kidneys, eyes, feet and nerves."

He charged that Lions club's crusade against diabetes and other non-communicable diseases in the country goes beyond commemorations.

"After this commemoration, the club will organise a charity walk that will supply brochures and offer free education to citizens in the fight against the disease," he said.

MNH Nutritionist, Mariam Nyamwaira, explained that apart from frequent checkups, people must carefully observe their eating pattern and lifestyles, reminded people to avoid excessive food consumption.

"Consumed extra starch and fats are easily transformed into sugar and fats that in turn are deposited either at the fat skin or inside the body's internal organs that will lead to noncommunicable disease," she said, emphasising on frequent exercising as the best remedy.

Prof Museru said as of last year, there were 425 million people suffering from diabetes globally.

The number is likely to increase and affect more people unless serious measures are taken against the disease.