Ethiopia: Flight Resumes to Mogadishu

Ethiopian Airlines resumed commercial flights to Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, after 41 years. The airlines will fly three times a week to Mogadishu.

Ethiopian will play a big role in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries, according to the Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The flight enables Somali nationals to fly to their homelands through Addis Abeba, said Tewolde.

"We are planning to start cargo flights and increase the flight frequencies to twice a day," he added.

The resumption of the flight service to Somalia came after Prime Minister Abiy and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed agreed to strengthen relations between the countries. The latter was on a visit to the country last week.