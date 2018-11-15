South Africa: Nine Convicted of Public Violence for Storming Pitch At Moses Mabhida Stadium

Nine suspects have been convicted of public violence that erupted at the Moses Mabhida stadium in April.

Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela, John Sibongiseni Khumalo, Kwezilomo Madiba, Cebolendoda Hadebe, Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize, Nolwethu Cokotha, Zibongile Njova, Sihle Duncan Zungu and Dennis Thusi appeared at in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Naiker said 11 suspects initially appeared, but the case against two of them was provisionally withdrawn.

Sentencing proceedings will take place on December 12 after the court has received a report from probation officers, Naicker said.

The violence broke out after Free State Stars beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in a Nedbank Cup semi-final. That saw Chiefs being kicked out of the Nedbank Cup.

Disgruntled Chiefs supporters then stormed the pitch, started fires and hurled chairs in the stadium. Security guards were also assaulted.

Police had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse the unruly crowd. The protests subsequently spilled over onto the streets in the surrounding area.

The damage to the Moses Mabhida Stadium reportedly amounted to R2.6m

A lengthy police investigation led to the arrest of the 11 accused.

