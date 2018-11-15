Nigeria: Govt to Harness 12,220MW Hydro-Power Potential - Minister

Abuja — Federal Government said it was determined to develop its identified hydro- power potential of 12,220 Megawatts to boost electricity supply in the country.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on his three years stewardship at the ministry, said of the identified potential of 12,220MW, only about 1,930MW had been developed.

Explaining how the 12,220MW hydro-power potential was identified and captured on the National Water Resources Master Plan and Roadmap, the minister said the Ministry of Water Resources and that of Works, Power and Housing were working in collaboration to concession some hydro projects.

He said: "The National Water Resources Master plan and our roadmap identified that Nigeria has a hydro-power potential of 12,220MW. Only about 1,930MW of this potential has been developed at Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro Dams.

"We are currently making progress for the concessioning of 30MW Gurara Hydropower Plant, which is planned to come into full operations soon.

"We are also progre-ssing on our collaboration with the Ministyry of Works, Power and Housing to concession the 40MW Kashimbilla Hydropower Plant, recently completed."

"However, both concessions are being delayed due to non- completion of the transmission lines that will evacuate the power by Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and FMPWH. In addition, we are in advanced discussions with potential investors for other hydro-power projects, including Gurara II ,350 MW, Lokoja (750 MW) and Markurdi (1000 MW), among others.

"The ministry has properly diagnosed the challenges of improved access to water supply and sanitation in the country, and we are beginning to proffer solutions, in collaboration with state governments and development partners.

"In this regard, the ministry, in November 2016, launched the "Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (P~WASH) 11 to attain universal access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation in rural areas.

"This new approach is intended to galvanise all stakeholders, including state and local governments, communities, development partners and the Organised Private Sector, OPS, to invest more in the provision of water supply and sanitation, particularly in rural areas.

"I am happy to report that implementation of the programme has commenced and so far, 22 state governments have endorsed the PEWASH protocols. The first two states that promptly responded to the protocol, namely Kano and Ogun, were selected for pilot implementation.

"Furthermore, the dismal situation of urban water supply and sanitation, as revealed by recent statistics, is being addressed, beginning with a retreat organized by the ministry, where concrete recommendations were made by principal stakeholders.

"A National WASH Action Plan that will enable every one living in Nigeria to have access to sustainable and safely-managed WASH services by 2030 was developed and approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, in April, 2018, including the declaration of a 'state of emergency' for the sector."