Tanzania/Swaziland: Simba Start Ground Work for Mbabane Swallows CAF Tie

MAINLAND Premier League Champions Simba SC have stepped up preparations for their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash against Mbabane Swallows of Estwani.

In build up to the first leg encounter set for the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on November 28th this year, Simba will tomorrow play a friendly match against Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Briefing members of the media yesterday in Dar es Salaam, the club's Communications Officer, Haji Manara said the team is ready to stamp a victory in tomorrow's encounter, whose entry charges are 10,000/-, 7000/- and 3000/- respectively.

"Some Simba fans through social media platforms have doubted as to whether the team is capable to face Malawi champions considering the fact that most key players have been released to join their respective national teams but that negative thought would be proved wrong tomorrow," he said.

Adding, Manara said with the squad depth, Simba can manage to play at least two different matches per day insisting that there was no cause for alarm. "There is no need for supporters to panic.

We have got enough depth in our squad," he said. He said Simba Head Coach Patrick Aussems, already saw it necessary at the beginning of the campaign to let the team have as many players as possible, who can easily be rotated basing on the nature of their opponents.

"We are not a type of club which if one player is missing, then the team's overall performance is affected.

We already knew in advance that we have many competitions to play like the Azam Sports Federation Cup, SportPesa Cup as well as Champions League hence having a stretched team is the best secret to do well in such contests," he said.

Elaborating further on their Champions League battle against Mbabane Swallows, Manara said it was wrong for some people to predict that they have been paired with a fairly weak opponent.

He said they (Mbabane Swallows) have been competing in the Champions League for a long time as such people should not undermine them.

"If you may recall, good players like Papy Tshishimbi (Yanga midfielder) and Asante Kwasi (Simba defender) were previously trading their professional careers at Mbabane Swallows which simply means it is not a side to be taken for granted," he narrated.

Furthermore, Manara revealed that their number one target is to reach into the group stages of the continental top tier clubs champion.

"President John Magufuli tasked us to do better in the Champions League and we want to make him and all Tanzanians proud by becoming the first team in the country to win Champions League," said him.

Manara also seized the opportunity to thank Simba members for holding successful general election last Sunday.

"The peaceful conduction of the election is what amazed everybody and it showed that Simba is a mature club in the country. It was worth for other teams to emulate," he said.