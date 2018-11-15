Kenya: KCPE Candidate Arrested for Killing His Father in Fight Over Maize

A boy from Kakamega County, who wrote the primary school national examinations two weeks ago, has been arrested for allegedly killing his father in a fight over a two-kilogramme tin of maize.

The 18-year-old is from Kakamega North Sub-county. He just wrote his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

FIGHT

He is accused of hitting his father on the head with a sharp object, killing him instantly, as they scuffled on Wednesday night.

Divisional police chief Mr Peter Mwanzo said the disagreement erupted after the father retuned home and took the maize for sale, an action which the boy opposed.

Mr Mwanzo said the father may have been drunk.

"The boy confronted his father and tried to stop him from taking the maize. In the commotion, he hit him with a sharp object, killing him on the spot," said Mr Mwanzo.

The suspect was taken to Webuye Sub-county Hospital for age assessment before he is arraigned on a murder charge.

LOVERS' QUARREL

In Muhungula village, Kakamega North sub-county, a woman aged 45 was arrested for killing her husband by hitting him on the head using a hoe.

The man is said to have beaten her up after returning home drunk.

Silungai location chief Nickson Teka said the couple's marriage had been troubled.

"She picked up the hoe and hit him on the head during the fight, killing him on the spot," said Mr Mwanzo.

He regretted that such cases have been on the rise in the area since the beginning of the year.

"Some of the issues that ignite the quarrels can be resolved amicably but there seems to be a lot of hostility and misunderstanding in families. This matter needs to be addressed," he said.