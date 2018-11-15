Ghana: National Chairman

National chairmanship aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has indicated that this is his time to take over the topmost leadership position of National Chairman of the party having worked at all levels and capacity both in the party and in government.

The former director of elections of the opposition NDC said he has acquired the requisite knowledge, the experience and the expertise to lead the NDC as chairman to prepare the party to take over power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2020 elections.

"When given the mandate by delegates on Saturday as national chairman of the NDC," Mr Ampofo indicated that he would roll out a comprehensive policy direction and strategy that would stop at nothing than to secure victory for the party.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview on the sidelines of this weekend national executives elections, he hinted that "being a faithful apprentice under four successive national chairpersons, I have acquired enough experience to drive NDC to victory because, "I believe this is my time as I have been tried and tested to provide the right leadership for the party.

Mr Ampofo, who is one of the five national chairmanship aspirants of the NDC, admitted that along the line, the NDC deviated from its core principles by neglecting the party structures adding that "once you give recognition to and direct resources appropriately to the party structures, that is women wing, youth, branches and those at the constituency levels, you stand a better chance of winning an election,"

"The NDC has made him whom he is today stressing that it was time to re-invest his time and energy for the party and to help it to recapture political power in 2020".

Mr Ampofo, who had served under the national Chairmanship of Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, Dr Kwabena Adjei and Mr Kofi Portuphy spanning a period of over 16 years, said the NDC cannot rest on its oars "simply because the ruling New Patriotic Party was under-performing" but had to activate and deepen the reconciliation and healing processes so that it does not become lip service."

Having had close working relations with former president and founder of the party, J.J. Rawlings, the late former president, Professor J.E.A. Mills and former president John Mahama, I believed am better placed to work with all team players to help the NDC capture power in 2020, he stressed.