Ghana: Laweh Open University Hold 2nd Matriculation Ceremony in Accra

Mr Joseph Jatuat ,Deputy Registrar administrating the matriculation oath to the students.

Management of Laweh Open University is to offer scholarships to some prisoners in the country to pursue various tertiary programmes.

This is to improve their academic qualifications to enable them to contribute their quota to national development after serving their sentences.

President of the Open University, Professor Goski Alabi, disclosed this at the University's 2nd matriculation ceremony in Accra, where about 268 fresh students who had satisfied requirements of the university were admitted.

She said the prison is a place to transform people and would be appropriate if better mechanism were put in place to educate and train inmates willing to further their education or learn hard work.

"Plans are far advanced with management of the Nsawam Prisons to offer scholarships to some brilliant inmates who had expressed interest to further their education.

In 2017, the University in collaboration with the GAB foundation instituted scholarship scheme for people with special needs where three awardees benefited from this scholarship," she said.

Professor Goski Alabi added that the university is rolling out more scholarships to brilliant but needy people and encourage those who meet the criteria to apply.

She said University is in the process of rolling out 15 new programmes which were at the final stages of accreditation, stressing that these programmes would transform Ghana into a higher education-hub within the West African sub-region and beyond.

She said the programmes include PhD in Educational Leadership and PhD in Technology Education, PhD in Business Administration, and PhD in Development Economics. Other programmes include Communication, Public Relation, Project Management, Information Technology and Education at Masters and undergraduate levels.