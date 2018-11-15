Ghana: Land Tenure System Collapsing Businesses - Bomarts

Government has been urged to expedite the process of addressing the challenges in the land tenure system to make the country conducive for business.

"The current land tenure system being operated in the country is collapsing businesses; it is not business friendly at all; it needs prompt review to attract investors," said Anthony Botchway, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bomarts Farms Limited, a leader in the production and export of value added fruits.

Mr Botchway made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, when Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister and executives of the Association of Ghana Industries for Eastern and Volta regions visited some industries in the Nsawam- Adoagyiri municipality.

He said land is basic to all investments and if there are problems associated with it, it has the tendency to affect the investment drive.

"Whenever there is a problem with land, it breaches your peace and security, the workers feel insecure and there is a big waste of time," he said.

He said, for instance, his company is in court for the past three years, litigating over a land that he acquired on leasehold for 50 years.

The CEO said he was scared to go for more lands for expansion because of the current situation that they find themselves.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, said the country for some time now is trying to get a new land tenure system through the Land Administration project, and was hopefully that the problem will be sorted.

He said other concerns raised by companies such as the application of the tax stamp, land documentation and accessibility and cost of finance would be sent to the appropriate quarters for resolution.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the Eastern and Volta branch of the association, said the industrial tour has been helpful and the association has been able to assist some of their members to win contracts.

The industrial tour took the team to companies such as Blue Skies, Blackman , 13th January, Special Treatment Project , C.K Engineering, Fedek Ventures Limited and Africa Cola